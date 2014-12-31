The Lord has a new palace.

Scott Disick aka Lord Disick, has purchased a new Los Angeles-area home for nearly $4 million, Us Weekly is reporting.

That's some serious coin!

Neither Scott, nor his girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian are planning on getting too comfortable in the 4,095 square foot estate, though. In fact, it's likely they won't sleep in it for even one night.

"Scott bought the house as an investment -- he plans to redo and flip it. It's his new career path," a source told the magazine. "Scott went over finishes and marbles [Dec. 30] along with Kourtney and her sisters."

The Beverly Hills, Calif., estate, which apparently cost the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star $3.69 million, includes five bedrooms and six baths.

The good news is that if Scott and Kourtney change their minds and want to live there, it sounds like there's plenty of room for their children -- Mason, 5, Penelope, 2, and newborn Reign -- to play house in.