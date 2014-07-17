Scott Disick may have partied a bit too hard. Kourtney Kardashian's beau was reportedly hospitalized for alcohol poisoning on June 22, the night of his belated birthday bash, TMZ reports.

PHOTOS: Kardashian's on vacation

Disick, who is dad to Mason, 4, and Penelope, 2, celebrated his birthday drinking heavily at 1OAk nightclub in the Hamptons before entering Southampton Hospital, where he was treated for alcohol poisoning, the site reports.

A source tells Us Weekly that Disick, who lost both his parents within the past year, "went through a dark place," but, "is doing great now."

PHOTOS: Scott and Kourtney's romance

The self-proclaimed Lord has been documenting his fun times in the Hamptons as of late, putting his love on full display for Kourtney, who is pregnant with their third child.

On Wednesday, July 16, the 31-year-old posted a vintage-style photo of himself kissing his 35-year-old love in a boat with the caption: "Just Like the Notebook…only better."

PHOTOS: Kourtney's pregnancy style

Kardashian gave Disick an Instagram shout out as well, posting on July 13 a meme of Dos Equis' Most Interesting Man in The World, which read, "I don't always watch the Kardashians, but when I do, it's for Scott Disick."

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Celebs on vacation around the world

Scott Disick's over-the-top Instagram

The Kardashians' fabulous summer ... so far