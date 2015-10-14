Scott Disick is again back in rehab.

Although the timing of his rehab stay is interesting, considering Lamar Odom's comatose condition, it is apparently merely coincidental.

TMZ is reporting that Scott checked into a Malibu, Calif., rehab in hopes of winning a victory in his child custody battle with ex-girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, who has made it clear that she is not willing to split custody so long as he continues his much-documented hard partying ways.

Scott, the report said, checked into the treatment center last weekend and he has admitted he has a problem, and he's also cut ties with several of his partying buddies.

Scott "took the leap because of his kids -- he's gunning for unsupervised visits," the report said. "He's told friends Kourtney Kardashian won't let him have unsupervised visitation until she knows he's clean."

Earlier this year, Scott went into a rehab center in Costa Rica for a week. After his stay, he told People magazine that he planned to go back and get more treatment for substance abuse. "I'm a work in progress," he said, "and anything that I can do to better myself, I'm trying." It was reported that he went to a Florida rehab for several hours in July, as well.

The rehab stay comes as drama continues to unfold for the Kardashian/Jenner family in Las Vegas with Lamar still unresponsive. TMZ said Lamar has a "50/50" chance at recovering. Kourtney is believed to be heading to Vegas on Oct. 14 to join sisters Khloe and Kim and mother, Kris.