The apple doesn't fall too far from the E! network apparently. Scott Disick and Kourtney Kardashian may have split this summer but he is apparently finding solace in another network star.

In its new issue, Us Weekly (via the Daily Mail) reports that Scott has "hooked up" with Kimberly Stewart, an old friend of Kourtney's and star of E!'s "Stewarts & Hamiltons." Scott, though, is now regretting the tryst.

"He was trying to get Kourtney back and was hoping she didn't find out," a source tells the mag.

The magazine goes on to report that the hookup was hardly a one-time thing, too. The source said Scott and Kimberly had "multiple romps."

Her rep denied the rumors, saying they are "untrue."

Scott and Kimberly have met before and they know each other, but it's not known how close they ever were. In 2006, they were photographed together at a fashion show.

The Us report comes as multiple outlets continue to speculate on whether Kourtney will ever take back the father of her three children. E! News says she has "no interest" in reconciling. Scott, the outlet said, is the opposite.

"At the end of the day, he wants to get back together with Kourtney," a source said. "That's his ultimate goal. He wants his family back together."