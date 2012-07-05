When Kourtney Kardashian gives birth to her second child -- a girl -- with Scott Disick this month, the infant will not only be welcomed into reality TV's most high-profile family, but she'll have a dad ready and willing to spoil her rotten.

Hired to appear at a Sweet 16 party documented on Sunday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Disick, 29, can't help but predict what life will be like with his little girl, who will join big brother Mason, 2.

"Now that I'm having a daughter, it's starting to really click in my mind that when you're a parent, you'll go above and beyond and do anything you can in your power to do something for them -- no matter what -- if they want it," Disick tells a party guest in a preview clip from Sunday's show. "Little girls even more so than little boys. I'm excited!"

Though Disick can hardly contain his excitement, his girlfriend's sister, Khloe Kardashian, has told Us Weekly Disick is slightly apprehensive to welcome his daughter.

"He's nervous to have a little girl because guys know what they were like when they were younger and they don't want their daughters to go through that," Khloe told Us. "I'm sure he's going to be a little protective -- and I'm sure Mason will be protective too."

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday at 9 p.m. (EST) on E!

