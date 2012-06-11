Scott Disick is pulling out all the stops to keep the romance alive for his pregnant girlfriend of five years, Kourtney Kardashian.

When Kardashian, 32, told Disick she wished their romance could be more of a big screen fairytale like in Titanic, the dad of 2-year-old Mason took matters into his own hands. "It's so crazy this kind of romance existed in the world -- everyone needs to be like this," Kardashian told her partner, 29, after shedding a tear watching the 1997 classic costarring Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

PHOTOS: Most romantic movies ever

Eager to please his pregnant girlfriend, Disick hatched a plan to channel one of her big screen crushes -- Ryan Gosling -- and recreate a scene from her favorite movie, The Notebook. Starting his movie star makeover by getting an at-home spray tan complete with fake abs, Disick later did some topless DIY work around their house. "Where have you been? I wrote you 98 times in text message," Disick quipped when Kardashian arrived home to see him hammering around a window frame. "I can't quit you!"

VIDEO: Kourtney begs Scott to be more romantic

Disick was crestfallen when Kardashian wasn't as impressed by his efforts as he thought she'd be. "I feel like all you want is something that I'm not," he told her. Countered Kardashian: "There is something romantic about how hard you've been trying."

PHOTOS: Inside Kourtney and Scott's Mexican babymoon

Dating Disick for five years, Kardashian has long been vocal about how she's hesitant to walk down the aisle. "First of all, I have realized that I have major commitment problems during this pregnancy," she recently told Jimmy Kimmel. "I can't commit to anything...but I love Scott, and he is my partner. "We are committed to each other, we are together, we have a great partnership."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Scott Disick Imitates Ryan Gosling's Notebook Character to Woo Kourtney Kardashian