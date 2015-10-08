Scott Disick posts racy and 'hot' photo of Kourtney Kardashian to Instagram
Trying to open the lines of communication? Scott Disick still has love for his ex Kourtney Kardashian, judging from his Instagram.
The controversial reality star took to Instagram on Oct. 8 to fawn over the mother of his children. The photo he posted was of a naked Kourtney's backside.
"Now that's 1 hot mama," he captioned the racy photo.
The post comes after Scott was spotted partying in Miami with an 18-year-old model named Lindsay Vrckovnik, who has since denied that they are together.
"He's very removed from [the family man] part of his life," a source recently told Us Weekly. "He's been going wild."
Kourtney and Scott split in early July after he was spotted getting too close for comfort with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.
Scott, it seems, is loving the single life.
"Unless there's a miracle, he's not getting back with Kourtney," a source told People magazine. "He feels free and ready to have fun."