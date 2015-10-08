Trying to open the lines of communication? Scott Disick still has love for his ex Kourtney Kardashian, judging from his Instagram.

The controversial reality star took to Instagram on Oct. 8 to fawn over the mother of his children. The photo he posted was of a naked Kourtney's backside.

"Now that's 1 hot mama," he captioned the racy photo.

The post comes after Scott was spotted partying in Miami with an 18-year-old model named Lindsay Vrckovnik, who has since denied that they are together.

"He's very removed from [the family man] part of his life," a source recently told Us Weekly. "He's been going wild."

Kourtney and Scott split in early July after he was spotted getting too close for comfort with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France.

Scott, it seems, is loving the single life.

"Unless there's a miracle, he's not getting back with Kourtney," a source told People magazine. "He feels free and ready to have fun."