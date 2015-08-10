Scott Disick had an impromptu dance party with his two kids, Penelope and Mason, over the weekend.

The 32-year-old reality star posted an adorable video to Instagram of the brother-sister duo dancing in the front seat of a Mercedes to Demi Lovato's "Cool For the Summer."

WATCH: Kourtney Kardashian Tweets About Vulnerability 1 Month After Scott Disick Split

"Best thing ever," Disick captioned the video of his cute kids.

This family moment comes just over a month after Disick missed his daughter Penelope's third birthday.

Not long before the tot's Disneyland celebration, Kourtney Kardashian and Disick separated after nine years together and having three three children.

NEWS: Does Scott Disick Regret His Split From Kourtney Kardashian?

While he seemed to be left out of the festivities, he did share a birthday wish to his little girl. ""1 of the only things I'm proud off [sic] about myself," Scott captioned an Instagram post with several pics of Penelope. "Happybdayp."

While Disick was hanging with his kids this weekend, Kourtney was celebrating her youngest sister Kylie Jenner's 18th birthday.

Kris Jenner spoke to ET about the couple's surprising breakup. "She's good. Kourtney's good," Jenner said of her oldest daughter. "[She's] hanging in there."