Busted! Bad boy Scott Disick was snapped yet again cozying up to another gorgeous gal -- this time the lady of the hour is an 18-year-old named Lindsay Vrckovnik.

In photos obtained by TMZ, the 32-year-old reality star was spotted on a beach in Miami, Fla., soaking up the sun with the teen, who is currently a student at Parsons The New School for Design. The duo were also pictured walking near the Miami's Setai Hotel.

A source told TMZ that the twosome spent hours together on the beach, and that Kourtney Kardashian's estranged ex was "very flirty" with the blonde.

The father of three was first photographed with the pretty, young thing in New York City on Wednesday. Lord Disick and Lindsay were reportedly out all night at 1OAK and Soho house. It appears as though the fast friends took things up a notch and decided to bring the party to the Sunshine State.

In July, Kourtney called things off with her longtime partner after photos surfaced of Scott canoodling with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli in the South of France. Since then, Scott has been photographed with a string of women and has been making guest appearances at various parties around the country.

A source close to Scott told Us Weekly, "He needs help."