Scott MacIntyre says he's standing by his performance of Survivor's "The Search is Over" -- even though it got him kicked off American Idol last night.

"I don't take what the judges said to heart," The 23-year-old blind contestant said in a conference call with reporters Thursday. "In the scheme of things, it's actually a good, solid performance. Some of the criticism is undue, but I respect the judges and I'm so glad at least two of them tempted to keep me on yesterday."

Kara DioGuardi and Paula Abdul wanted to use their one-time wild card to keep him in the competition, but Simon Cowell made the final call to send him home.

"Even talking to Simon after the show, he'd told me and I also sense that there was some inner turmoil in him, making that decision," he continued.

"Honestly, I have no regrets leaving the show. I'm so happy I brought my shredder out and got to go out in a blaze of glory last night," added MacIntyre, who played the electric guitar instead of his normal piano on the judges' suggestion.

MacIntyre says he'll miss hanging with the rest of the Idol wannabes.

"We are actually one of the only groups apparently that talks and jokes two minutes before we walk on stage," he said. "Apparently last year's group was very silent and in their own worlds and preparing mentally for the performance, which I try to do as well, but there's this extra element, even though we're competing, we have so much fun until the second before we walk on stage."

The seven remaining contestants will sing movie tunes on next week's show. Jennifer Hudson and Miley Cyrus are slated to perform.