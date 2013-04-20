Scott Porter and Kelsey Mayfield tied the knot in Austin, Texas, on Apr. 20, Us Weekly has confirmed. The Hart of Dixie actor and the Shine America casting producer got engaged in January 2012 following a four-year courtship. (Us broke the news of Porter's proposal.)

Hours before the pair swapped vows, an excited Porter tweeted, "Today is the day. There are no more tomorrows. And I could not be happier!" The groom wore a gray three-piece suit with a pink flower boutonniere. The bride looked stunning in a lacy white gown.

The pair met on the set of NBC's Friday Night Lights, where Porter played quarterback Jason Street. At the time, Mayfield was a cheerleader at the University of Texas at Austin. The spouses' first date was sweet and simple, according to Porter: "Sushi and a movie!"

The L.A.-based pair selected Austin for their wedding destination because that's where their love story began. "We wanted to get married under a Texas sky, and it's going to be kind of a rustic chic wedding -- that's the term she throws around," Porter, 33, told Us in June 2012. "She's got the whole thing in her head and I trust her explicitly."

For their honeymoon, the future spouses have considered traveling everywhere from Bora Bora to Greece, but will likely visit "a very small island somewhere in the South Pacific," Porter told Us in August 2012. "We want to just take our time and enjoy some beautiful sunsets and just hang out."

Porter and Mayfield plan to wait a few years before having children. "We're not talking about kids right now," the actor said. "We're both very family-oriented and definitely want them down the road, but not right now."

