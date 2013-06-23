Former Stone Temple Pilots frontman Scott Weiland is a married man after exchanging vows with his longtime girlfriend on Saturday, June 22.

The rocker wed photographer Jamie Wachtel at the couple's home in Los Angeles in front of a small group of friends and family.

RELATED: Most expensive celeb engagement rings

Wachtel, 35, tells People.com, "We had the most beautiful, heartfelt ceremony. We all cried and laughed. Scott and I are over the moon!"

RELATED: Best off-season bikini bods

The bride wore a vintage dress and Weiland, 45, walked down the aisle in a designer suit by John Varvatos. The newlyweds first met on a music video shoot in 2011. This is the rocker's third marriage and he has two children, Noah, 13, and Lucy, 11, with his second wife, model Mary Forsberg.

RELATED: Most awkward people on the red carpet

The wedding news will be a big boost for Weiland, who has suffered a turbulent few months professionally following his exit from Stone Temple Pilots in February. He is currently embroiled in a bitter legal battle with his former bandmates and has voiced his anger after they replaced him with Linkin Park singer Chester Bennington.