Sarah Reeves and Bailey Salinger forever! After Us Weekly broke the news of Jennifer Love Hewitt's pregnancy and engagement to Brian Hallisay last week, her former Party of Five costar Scott Wolf shared his well-wishes for the expectant star during the Screen Actors Guild Foundation's 4th Annual Los Angeles Golf Classic on Monday, June 10.

"I'm so happy for her," Wolf, 45, told Us Weekly of Hewitt, 34. "She's going to be a great mom. . . She's going to be amazing." Though the actor admitted he hasn't seen his former TV love "in a long time," he plans to reconnect with her soon. "I'm going to reach out to her and contact her because I know she's been through a lot," he said. "I haven't spoken to her since her mom passed [in June 2012 from cancer]. But, I'm very happy for her and her fiance."

Wolf himself is a father to two boys with wife Kelley Limp (of Real World: New Orleans fame). "Little Miller is sitting up. He's kind of sitting on his own," the Perception actor gushed. "He's only 7-months-old and he's drooling like a champ. He's teething his little face off!"

Firstborn son Jackson, 4, is maturing faster than Wolf would like. "It's hard to even say milestones anymore because I feel like he's 22," the actor joked. "The concepts that he's kind of able to understand at this point -- they're kind of mind-boggling."

Wolf and Limp, who met through a mutual friend in 2002 and tied the knot two years later, are soaking up every moment of parenthood. "We're having the time of our lives," the Boston-born, New Jersey-raised star told Us. "It's so fun."

