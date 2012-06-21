The Wolf boys are going to outnumber Real World: New Orleans star Kelley Limp 3:1 by the end of 2012.

The MTV personality's husband, Scott Wolf, announced their second child will be a baby boy on The Talk Thursday. "We do know the sex. My wife really wanted to find out," the Party of Five actor, 44, revealed. "We had taken an ultrasound that was too early to be conclusive, so a friend of hers was like, 'You can go to the mall.'"

The Park City, Utah-based couple were skeptical, but decided to give it a shot. Calling the results "semi-conclusive," Wolf said he's "not quite painting the room blue yet, because it was at the mall, but we'll have another ultrasound done at a proper doctor's office next week and then I'll know for sure."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, weren't sure when to break the news to their son Jackson, 3. "Five more months is a long time for a three-year-old," Wolf reasoned. "But he was sort of overhearing things, and he's a pretty sharp kid."

"He came up to [my wife] one day and was like, 'What do you have in your tummy?' So we sat him down and we said, 'Mommy has a baby in there. Do you know what that means?' He said,' Yeah.' We said, 'So you're going to be a brother. This baby will be born around Thanksgiving or Christmastime.' He said, "I can't wait to be a big brother!'"

Wolf, who lends his voice to the animated TV series Kaijudo: Rise of the Duel Masters, said Jackson seemed to grasp the concept -- initially, at least.

"A couple days later he woke up and I went in to get him. He goes, 'Daddy, guess what? I'm having a baby!' So he kind of gets it."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Scott Wolf's Second Child Will Be a Boy!