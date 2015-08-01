Is Scott Disick having second thoughts?

The 32-year-old reality star Instagrammed from his best friend JJ Corsini's wedding, and the post seemed to reflect on Disick's newly single status after splitting from longtime girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian.

He captioned a photo of his table card, simply labeled "Scott Disick Guest," with the pointed message, "When u realize the grass isn't always greener."

Just a few hours earlier, the father of three posted a photo from the ceremony, saying he "couldn't be happier" for his buddy's impending nuptials.

Maybe the ceremony reminded Disick of everything he had? Kardashian dumped Disick after he was caught getting cozy with an ex-girlfriend in Europe. The two have three children together, Mason, 5, Penelope, 3, and Reign, 7 months.

Last week, Disick admitted he was taking life "a day at a time" when he made his first public appearance since the split at 1Oak in Las Vegas. See more from his big night out in the video below.