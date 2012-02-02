Scratch That: Canceled Celebrity Engagements

By Molly McGonigle and Chris Gardner

The recipe for a lasting and healthy marriage requires a lot of lovely ingredients. But while weaving their way toward the marriage aisle, these star couples took a second look at their cart and realized they didn't have the proper goods to give long-lasting love a real go. So instead, they scrapped their plans for happily ever after and steered clear of the chapel.

Let's take a look back at some of the latest broken engagements, as well as a few unforgettable failed marital commitments from the past. Now, about that ring...

Heather Locklear and Jack Wagner

Put a ring on it: They played boyfriend and girlfriend-turned-husband and wife on "Melrose Place," so imagine the fan frenzy when the actors announced their real-life engagement in August 2011.

Cancel the cake: If only real life were as easy as scripted TV. The pair called off their engagement in November 2011 and, according to reports, Locklear didn't handle the separation so well. Two months later, she was rushed by ambulance to the hospital where she was treated for reportedly ingesting a dangerous mix of drugs and alcohol.