NEW YORK (AP) -- The seemingly perfect marriage of Seal and Heidi Klum is heading to an end.

In a statement Sunday night, the power-couple announced their separation. They say after "much soul searching" they've decided to separate, and blame the breakup on "growing apart."

The couple has four children together, including the supermodel's daughter from a previous relationship. The couple asks for privacy and say that the breakup is "amicable."

The singer and model were one of the most high-profile celebrity couples, and often talked about their tight relationship. They even renewed their vows on each anniversary.

They married in 2005.