British actor Sean Bean is recovering after he was stabbed outside a pub in London on Sunday night.

RELATED: 'Real Housewives of New Jersey' Stars Sued Over Bar Brawl

The "Game of Thrones" and "Lord of the Rings" star was attacked outside the Hill Bar and Brasserie in Camden, north London, during a night out and was left with a stab wound to his arm, according to Britain's Daily Mail.

RELATED: Shia LaBeouf: Bar Fight Was 'Awkward'

An unidentified attacker cut the actor with a broken glass and punched him in the face, and police were called to the scene.

RELATED: Read more about 'Game of Thrones' on MSN

Bean declined hospital treatment and went back inside the bar, where staff used a first aid kit to tend to his injuries. He then reportedly ordered another drink.

A staff member tells the Daily Mail, "Sean is a regular here and we've never had any problems before. He was with a very attractive woman, and an incident occurred outside the bar. He came in with a cut on his arm and a bruise on his eyebrow. We saw to his injuries with the first aid kit. He seemed OK and wanted to have another drink."