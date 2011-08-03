Sean Kingston Had Open-Heart Surgery Following Jet Ski Crash
"It was a life or death situation," Sean Kingston reveals in an interview with MTV. The Jamaican-American singer spoke for the first time about the May 29 jet ski crash in Miami Beach, Florida that nearly killed him, and his harrowing recovery.
From his home in Miami Beach, where he has been recovering, he recounted his ordeal, "A lot of people don't know it was a deeper situation. I had open heart surgery and I had two other surgeries." The singer was being released from the hospital for the injuries he sustained in the crash when he had to be rushed back.
PHOTOS: What are the stars doing today?
"They were gonna send me home, but then I had felt a pain in my left chest, and I told my mom," the 21-year-old said. "They did a lot of scans on me, [and] they said I couldn't leave."
Doctors had to operate on Kingston multiple times when they discovered that his aorta was torn and blood was filling his chest. But the star made a miraculous full recovery. "I'm 100 percent right now," he said. "What the accident basically taught me is, in life, you have to count your blessings."
Kingston, who became famous for his single "Beautiful Girls" and a collaboration with Justin Bieber "Eenie Meenie," was hospitalized in critical condition when he and a female passenger crashed their jet ski into a bridge. She was treated for minor injuries and released.
Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jan. 11, 2019 Count down the best TV spinoffs of all time!