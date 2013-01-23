Sean Lowe shares the 25 things you don't know about him with Us Weekly. The Dallas native, 29, can be seen handing out roses on The Bachelor on ABC Mondays at 8pm.1. I unloaded trucks full of adult diapers as my summer job.2. My favorite movie of all time is The Departed.3. I wore a size-13 shoe by age 13.4. I must clean my ears with Q-Tips after showering.5. I brush my teeth at least four times a day.6. I am the world's greatest recorder player.

PHOTOS: Meet Bachelor Pad 3's Sexy Singles7. One of my hobbies is reading -- mostly history, business and Christian books.8. I love John Mayer.9. I think astrology is total BS.10. My hair was strawberry-blond when I was a kid.11. I eat 18 egg whites each day.12. I played the trumpet in middle school.13. I frequently see movies by myself.14. I don't like to talk while eating breakfast.

PHOTOS: The Bachelor: Where Are They Now?15. My mother's meatloaf is the best.16. I'm the proud father of two dogs, a chocolate Lab named Ellie and a boxer called Lola.17. In high school, I shook terribly during my public speaking class.18. I love indie films.19. I own a bag and furniture company called The Factory Girl.20. I live in Texas, but I don't have a pair of cowboy boots!21. I enjoy collecting watches.

PHOTOS: 2012's Celebrity Engagements22. I hate going to nightclubs.23. I watch more HGTV than any many should.24. I got into fitness modeling because my friend said I'd never make it.25. I'm the reigning Words With Friends World Champion (self-proclaimed).

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sean Lowe: 25 Things You Don't Know About Me