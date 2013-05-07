See ya, Sean. Sean Lowe failed to stay on another week on Dancing with the Stars -- learning on the Tuesday, May 7 installment of the ABC show that he and partner Peta Murgatroyd would be going home after eight weeks of competition.

The Bachelor hunk scored a tepid 42 out of 60 points from the judges after Monday's competition -- landing him in the bottom slot, with soap actor Ingo Rademacher in second-to-last place.

PHOTOS: Who are you routing for this season on DWTS?

After the results were announcee, the 29-year-old Texan told Us Weekly he wished he'd stepped it up a little more for his final round: "It's always going to eat at me . . . I wish I'd performed better last night, but overall I'm proud of myself."

PHOTOS: Hotless shirtless hunk on DWTS

Next up? A well-deserved breather for the ABC star, who started taping DWTS immediately after the finale of his season of The Bachelor aired. "This whole thing is a lot to handle," he said. "I've gone from one show to the next the dast 12 to 14 months, something like that. It's nice now I'll have a little bit of a break, I can take a deep breath."

First on his agenda: Giving fiancee Catherine Giudici his undivided love and attention. "We'll definitely take a vacation, relax, spend a lot of good quality time with her because Dancing has consumed my life these past few months," he said, although he demurred on whether they'll ramp up wedding plans.

PHOTOS: DWTS worst dressed ever

"We're going to do a couple of weekend getaways and then we talked about doing one big vacation," he explained. "We're definitely going to take advantage of the summer!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Sean Lowe Booted from Dancing with the Stars: I'm Taking "Quality Time" With Catherine Giudici