Chris Soules may be looking at his role as "The Bachelor" through rose-colored glasses, because, as it turns out, he apparently wasn't the producer's first choice.

Former "Bachelor" Sean Lowe dropped the bombshell on a Dallas radio show, saying that former "Bachelorette" star Arie Luyendyk Jr. was handed the reigns to the current season before it was snatched away from him.

"They actually told Arie he was going to be 'The Bachelor,'" Sean told Dish Nation. "They even flew down, had a camera crew, filmed him telling his family he was going to be the next 'Bachelor,' then they pulled the rug out from underneath him and made Chris the 'Bachelor.'"

Arie was rumored to be mad that he didn't get the gig.

While Sean, who found love in Catherine Giudici, indicated he has nothing against the man known to "Bachelor Nation" as Prince Farming, he makes it clear that Arie was his first choice, too.

"I was campaigning for my race car driving buddy, Arie. From what I understand, the producers that make the show, they wanted Arie as well. They've got some new execs and they were getting nervous," Sean said. "Arie hadn't been on TV in two years, we wanna go with the safe choice, which would have been Chris, because he was just coming off 'The Bachelorette.'"

The drama never stops in "Bachelor Nation."