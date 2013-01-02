Who knew Sean Penn was hiding this body under all that talent?

The 52-year-old Gangster Squad star revealed his surprisingly sculpted physique when he hit the beach in Hawaii on Tuesday, Jan. 1. Shirtless and sporting navy blue swim trunks, the two-time Oscar-winner showed off his rock-hard abs and muscular biceps as he strolled along the shore kicking up sand and soaking up sun.

Penn, who has been linked to Scarlett Johansson and supermodel Petra Nemcova since splitting from wife Robin Wright in 2010, certainly looked carefree, but as he told Esquire recently, he's had to acknowledge some uncomfortable truths about his life in the last few years. He recently opened up to the magazine about facing bachelorhood again in his fifties and coming to terms with the end of his second marriage. (The actor was also wed to Madonna from 1985 to 1989.)

"There is no shame in saying that we all want to be loved by someone. As I look back over my life in romance, I don't feel I've ever had that," he says. "I have been the only one that was unaware of the fraud in a few of these circumstances blindly."

"When you get divorced, all the truths come out, you sit there and go, 'What the f--- was I doing? What was I doing believing that this person was invested in this way?'" he adds. "Which is a fantastically strong humiliation in the best sense."

