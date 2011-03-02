Just a few hours after photos of Scarlett Johansson and Sean Penn surfaced in Los Angeles, the pair were on a private jet headed for Mexico.

According to People.com, Scarlett and Sean left for Mexico Tuesday morning and returned early Wednesday morning on a private plane out of Van Nuys, Calif. The pair were recently photographed with Scarlett's left foot resting on his lap at an L.A. restaurant during a lunch date.

RELATED: Get the scoop on ScarJo and Sean's lunch date from earlier this week

The duo reportedly spent a day filled with eating lobster and drinking margaritas in Cabo San Lucas before flying back to Southern California.

RELATED: Learn more about Scarlett

Their reps remain mum, but their recent divorces and unusually frequent companionship are definitely raising a few eyebrows.

REALTED: Find out what Scarlett and more celebs wore to the Oscars