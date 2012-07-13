Sean Penn completes anger management classes
Sean Penn has completed the anger management classes he was ordered to take following a showdown with a photographer in 2009.
The "Mystic River" star pleaded no contest to vandalism after clashing with a paparazzo and, as a result, a charge of battery was dismissed -- but in addition to probation, Penn was ordered to attend 36 hours of classes.
He was given top marks for his progress during a hearing in January, and Penn has now completed the course, his lawyer told a court on Friday.
TMZ reports Penn will remain on probation until next May.
