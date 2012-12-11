NEW YORK (AP) — As the three-year mark approaches of the devastating earthquake in Haiti that killed, injured and displaced hundreds of thousands of people, actor- activist Sean Penn describes life in the country's capital city.

In the January issue of Esquire magazine, Penn compares Port-au-Prince to Detroit, saying, "It's not more dangerous, it's not less dangerous."

Penn founded a relief organization in response to the 2010 earthquake in Haiti. He still spends about half his time there.

The two-time Oscar winner says a child with a fever in the U.S. gets medicine, a cold bath, or a trip to the emergency room. In Haiti, he says, parents wait "to see if he's going to die or not."

The January issue of Esquire goes on sale Jan. 18.

