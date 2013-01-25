Steve Stifler is single again. Nearly a year after announcing their plans to marry, Seann William Scott and former Victoria's Secret model Lindsay Frimodt have called off their engagement, Scott's rep confirms to Us Weekly. After less than a year of dating, the "American Reunion" actor, 35, proposed to the beauty in early 2012 during a beach vacation.

"They remain friends," a source tells Us of the breakup. "It was a very amicable split."

Scott happily confirmed their engagement at the March 2012 premiere of "American Reunion." "I don't know how I got a girl like my fiancée," Scott said. "She hadn't seen 'American Pie.' Thank God. Otherwise, I probably wouldn't be engaged." (Scott reprised his role in the sequel as crude party boy Steve Stifler alongside Jason Biggs, Tara Reid, Alyson Hannigan and Chris Klein.)

The actor reportedly completed a treatment program at an undisclosed rehab facility back in March 2011. Before his romance with Frimodt, Scott had been linked to actresses Jaime King and January Jones.

