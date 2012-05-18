Los Angeles police are continuing to search for missing "Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines" star Nick Stahl in and around the city's drug-infested homeless enclave of Skid Row and say they do not believe his disappearance involved foul play.

Stahl was reported missing on Monday by his wife Rose, who said she had not seen him since May 9.

Detective Carmine Sasso from the LAPD's Missing Persons Unit told ET on Friday that Rose admitted the actor had been known to frequent the Skid Row area and was also known to disappear "for days at a time" in the past. "We are getting the information out to our patrol officers where Nick might frequent. We are trying to locate him," Sasso said.

The Los Angeles Times reported that LAPD officers thought they had a possible sighting of Stahl on Wednesday, but it turned out to be a false alarm.

Last February, Rose filed court papers indicating that she had separated from Nick and she sought a court order allowing only monitored visits between her husband and the couple's 2-year-old daughter, Marlo.

In an updated filing dated March 5, Rose sought to modify a visitation agreement to only allow monitored visits of up to eight hours between her husband and Marlo only if Nick submitted to and passed tests to detect marijuana, cocaine or alcohol in his system. The court request stipulated that the drug/alcohol tests be conducted at least 24 hours before a scheduled visitation and that proof of a negative result be furnished to Rose at least six hours prior to the commencement of visits.

