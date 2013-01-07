SEATTLE (AP) — The King County medical examiner's office says Seattle hip-hop artist Freddy E has died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The Seattle Times (http://is.gd/zXz3yQ ) reports Frederick E. Buhl (BYOOL) died Saturday in Renton, a small urban city about 10 miles south of Seattle.

The 22-year-old also was known for his edgy YouTube program "Jerk TV," which had thousands of subscribers and millions of video views.

Medical Examiner's Office investigator Nick Fletcher says suicide is the presumed cause of death, but an autopsy would be performed Monday.