SEATTLE (AP) -- Seattle Opera says an anticipated $1 million budget shortfall this season is forcing it to cut future performances, leadership salaries and staff.

The opera said in a release Tuesday evening that a difficult economy, a decrease in subscription sales and fewer multi-year major donations have contributed to its shortfall.

The opera says its 2012-2013 season which opens in August will continue as scheduled, and the company will produce three cycles of the "Ring" next summer as announced. But the 2014-15 season will include four operas instead of five, and other changes are being made.

The opera says it plans several initiatives this year to reach new audiences.