Sebastian Bach announced he and his wife of 18 years will divorce in the new year.

The Skid Row frontman, 42, and his wife, Maria Bierk, have been separated since April. The couple share three children.

"We have tried to work things out for the sake of our family, but it has become apparent that our differences at this point are irreconcilable," Bach told TMZ. "In 2011, we go our separate ways."

MORE ON USMAGAZINE.COM

PHOTOS: See what other celebs called it quits

PHOTOS: Sad splits

MORE ON WONDERWALL

See what other celebs called it quits in '10

Rocker John Mellencamp and his wife file for divorce

Stars are nothing like us!