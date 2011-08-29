Sebastian Bach lost his home this weekend, but he hasn't lost his spirit.

The 43-year-old Skid Row rocker's home was "destroyed, condemned and deemed uninhabitable due to the extreme flooding courtesy of Hurricane Irene," according to a Sunday Facebook post.

Flooding caused a nearby bridge to snap, sending it into Bach's garage and "knocking the house off of its foundation." The musician's basement is overflowing with water, though he is "not even allowed to start pumping the water out due to fears of electrocution."

Bach lost several treasured items in the flood, including some KIIS memorabilia and his collection of Skid Row magazine covers (among other items).

"We will salvage what we can, of course. But how I wish there was a reason to do a box set or something before Hurricane Irene hit," Bach said of the lost items, which included Skid Row master tapes. "Nobody cared. Now it's too late. Don't know what you got till it's gone, indeed."

Fortunately, his father's artwork was moved safely above ground before the storm hit -- even if Bach can't access it yet. "We are not allowed into the house yet to retrieve everything because the foundation has crumbled and the house could conceivably collapse at any second," Bach explained. "We are working with the police and fire department to get the electricity turned off so no one gets electrocuted entering the premises."

Though Bach's house is no longer habitable, the rocker knows the situation could have been much more severe. "What makes me happy is that my children and ex-wife are safe," he wrote. "No one got hurt."

Bach added that he's been holding on to the house since he filed for divorce from Maria, his wife of 18 years, in December 2010. He plans to start over in L.A. by temporarily moving in with Danny Worsnop from the band Asking Alexandria until he finds more permanent housing.

"My home has been taken away by an 'Act of God.' I just think He is giving me a much needed push, is all," Bach wrote. "New Jersey, thank you all so much for 25 years of rock n' roll. It's all over now. I will always love New Jersey but now there is literally nothing left for me here except memories of a past life."

