CHICAGO (AP) — Bernard "Bernie" Sahlins, who co-founded Chicago's Second City theater and who nurtured the early careers of many of "Saturday Night Live's" biggest stars over the years, has died. He was 90.

Andrew Alexander, one of the theater's current owners, says Sahlins died peacefully Sunday at his Chicago home.

Sahlins and two business partners opened Second City in December 1959, and it went on to play a central role in establishing Chicago's vibrant comedy scene. It has also given rise to many "Saturday Night Live" stars since the show's early days, including John Belushi, Bill Murray and Tina Fey.

Alexander says Sahlins will be remembered for always urging performers to work at the top of their intellect, and that this is still preached at the theater today.

___

Information from: Chicago Sun-Times, http://www.suntimes.com/index