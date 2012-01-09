Bing is finally ready for his closeup!

Born July 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, Kate Hudson and fiance Matt Bellamy's son has been a somewhat elusive little boy.

But on Saturday, taking Bingham "Bing" Hawn Bellamy out for a stroll outside L.A., Hudson, 32, gave a glimpse of her six-month old's adorable face as she carried him protectively.

Muse rocker Bellamy, 33, provided an earlier shot of his first child, cuddling with his fiancee in an Aug. 15 photo which he tweeted to fans.

Bingham takes his name from his paternal grandmother's maiden name; "Bing" was also the name of Kurt Russell's dad (Hudson's defacto stepfather and longtime partner to her mom, Goldie Hawn.)

Weighing 7 lbs. 12 oz. at birth, he joined big brother Ryder, Hudson's son with ex-husband Chris Robinson, who turns 8 this month.

