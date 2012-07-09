Alessandra Ambrosio got her pre-baby back in no time at all!

On July 8, the Victoria's Secret supermodel -- who welcomed son Noah Phoenix May 7 -- donned a $182 OndadeMar "Biarritz" print bikini top on the beach in Malibu. Wearing high-waisted white shorts, the Brazilian beauty showed off her taut tummy and toned legs while strolling the sands with her daughter, Anja, 3.

Ambrosio "always wanted to have a big family," she told Us Weekly in 2011. "When I found out I was pregnant I was just as happy as I could be. . . I love being pregnant!"

Together since 2005, Ambrosio isn't in a rush to wed her fiance, businessman Jamie Mazur. "I definitely want to have a big party for my wedding -- I want to have a fun party! But I don't know where I would get married. It's so complicated," she told Us. "I can't decide if it's going to be in Brazil or in L.A. It's hard to figure out everything. I keep changing my mind all the time!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Alessandra Ambrosio's Slim Bikini Body 9 Weeks After Giving Birth!