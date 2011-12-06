No sibling rivalry here!

On Monday night, James Haven came out to support the premiere of his little sister Angelina Jolie's directorial debut, In the Land of Blood and Honey. Brad Pitt's parents, Jane and Bill Pitt, attended the NYC fete to support their son's longtime love.

Haven, a 38-year-old actor, hasn't obtained the same level of fame as his superstar sister. (Their parents are Jon Voight and the late Marcheline Bertrand.)

The siblings did, however, share the spotlight at the 2000 Oscars. The Girl Interrupted star kissed her brother on the lips and declared that she was "so in love" with Haven during her acceptance speech.

Jolie's older brother and his girlfriend, Ashley Reign, started a blog to write about their lives and share the top 100 things to do in L.A.

So does Haven want to follow in Jolie's footsteps with a gigantic brood of his own? Not quite yet.

He and Reign write about having "eight nieces and nephews" between them (presumably six of those are the Jolie-Pitts!) but would both "rather drink a martini than bring a child into the world."

What does that mean? "[We] should probably wait it out," they write.

