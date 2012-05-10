One day after announcing her pregnancy, Anna Faris showed off her tiny baby bump at London premiere of The Dictator Thursday.

The actress, 35, looked radiant in a red wrap dress, which she accessorized with black peep-toe heels and a black clutch. Faris will welcome her first child with husband Chris Pratt, 32, this fall, her rep confirmed to Us Weekly Wednesday.

Faris, who wed Pratt in Bali in July 2009, once said she "would love to have eight kids" with her TV star hubby. "We want to populate the world!" she told Us in September.

Their similar interests make them a perfect match, gushed Faris (wed to Ben Indra from 2004-2007). "He's in comedy, I'm in comedy -- we just laugh a lot," she told Us. "It's hard because we're apart from each other a lot, but we're kind of country bumpkins a little. We're both from Seattle, like at the foot of the mountains, you know?"

Faris -- who met her husband on the set of Take Me Home Tonight and later teamed up again for What's Your Number? -- would make an excellent guest star on Parks and Recreation, according to Pratt.

"We are really hoping it happens and they really want her. Schedules haven't lined up, so it hasn't worked out yet, but if they give us another season, it will definitely happen -- I hope!" Pratt told Us in March.

"We've talked about her being a former Miss Pawnee -- I love that," Pratt said of the NBC comedy, set in Pawnee, Indiana. "We have so many ideas! I would love to see her do something. She's so good. She's so funny and I'd love to have her on the show. I think she'd rock."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Anna Faris' Baby Bump!

