Adam Shulman sure knows how to pick some good bling!

The 30-year-old actor worked with jewelry company Kwiat Heritage to design a sparkler to present to Anne Hathaway, and on Sunday, the Dark Knight Rises star showed off her new accessory in New York City.

"After all that Anne's been through in the past she knows the value of quality in everything, from her men to her engagement ring," jewelry expert Michael O'Connor tells Us Weekly, adding that her 6-carat ring -- in a timeless platinum setting -- likely carries a price tag of approximately $150,000. "Like a fine romance, this setting will embrace the diamond forever and never fade or change color."

Revealing her bling during an outing at a NYC park with her beau and their dog, Esmeralda, Hathaway, 29, was clearly thrilled to celebrate her engagement, smooching with her man and lounging underneath a tree as their pup looked on.

"We hit it off immediately, but it took us a pretty long time to get together," Hathaway has said of Shulman, whom she began dating in 2008 after a messy split from Raffaello Follieri. "So far, it's worked out great," the Oscar-nominated actress told Harper's Bazaar of her guy, adding that Shulman, also a jewelry designer, was far more "mellow" than her previous romances.

"Mellow doesn't always make for a good story, but it makes for a good life," she said.

