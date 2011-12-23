Ashley Greene's Twilight Saga career may be coming to a close, but like any young up-and-coming star she has a few projects waiting in the wings. Besides a three-episode arc on ABC's Pan Am, Greene has also nabbed a one-year contract with DKNY and DKNY Jeans.

PHOTOS: Twilight stars' best beauty looks

In her just-released ad campaign shot in NYC by photographers Inez van Lamsweerde and Vinoodh Matadin, the 24-year-old poses in a basic white tank top and tailored flared jeans with a black blazer slung casually over her shoulder. Her brunette hair and bangs are done in full, tousled waves.

PHOTOS: 10 ways to dress like a celebrity

Greene explains that she's been a long-time fan of DKNY designer Donna Karan and is proud to be the face of the city-chic brand.

"[Donna] created this just amazing gown for me for the MET gala so this was an easy decision," the star told Us Weekly in NYC December 22. "On both sides we thought it was a great idea. I was really flattered because it reps New York, which is the coolest city in New York."

PHOTOS: Stars with their own fashion lines

And just like her look in the black and white ad campaign, the actress like to keep her wardrobe classic and basic.

"I have like 25 gray, black, or white plain T-shirts," she said. "Pretty much every day you'll see me in skinnys, some sort of T-shirt or comfy sweater and a black boot."

PHOTOS: Celeb-approved style finds

And like any city-savvy girl, Greene packs her closet with fashionable and functional pieces that can serve a variety of occasions.

"I just got this incredibly DKNY reversible black shearling jacket. I love it because the closet space in New York is so terrible, and it's nice to have two jackets in one piece!" she explained. "And I love wedges right now. They're really comfortable and, especially when you're running around New York, it's nice to have a shoe that you can walk in."

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly