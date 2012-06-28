While celebs like Kate Hudson and Jennifer Lopez are soaking up the summer sun, Ashley Greene is ready for fall as Thursday marks the unveiling of the Twilight actress' new Fall 2012 ad campaign for DKNY.

Shot by famed photographer Peter Lindbergh and styled by stylist Elin Svahn, the photo above shows the brunette beauty stepping out of a NYC taxi cab while dressed in a sleek black mini with leather detail and carrying one of the label's hottest fall bags.

PHOTOS: Ashley and other stars at New York Fashion Week

The 25-year-old's hair is styled by celebrity hairstylist Orlando Pita in a sleek, side-parted blowout and her flawless but sexy makeup is done by makeup artist Stephane Marais.

PHOTOS: 10 chic celeb looks for less

"Fall 2012 is a collection made for a true city girl who has places to go and people to see. Sweet and strong, pretty and tough, smart and street, this season's campaign voyeuristically and strikingly documents a slice of Ashley Greene's life in the city," DKNY tells Us Weekly in a release.

The campaign will include several other photos shot throughout the city's trendy locales like the high-fashion 5th Avenue and TriBeCa.

PHOTOS: See who Ashley Greene has dated

Following in the footsteps of Hilary Duff and Alexa Chung, Greene signed a one-year spokesmodel deal with DKNY and DKNY Jeans back in October 2011.

"I've always loved Donna Karan's creations. To be a part of the brands' message is incredibly exciting because it feels like such an organic fit," Greene told Us Weekly of her contract with the clothier.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Ashley Greene's Stunning New DKNY Ad