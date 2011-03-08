Can't wait for next Monday's "Bachelor" finale? The new Us Weekly, out Wednesday, has exclusive details -- and photos -- of Brad Womack's final, pre-proposal moments in South Africa with his last two women standing, Emily Maynard and Chantal O'Brien.

His last date (on Nov. 17) with sweet single mom Maynard, 24? A windy wilderness picnic in Cape Point, that began with a helicopter ride. "They ended it with a kiss," an insider tells Us.

As for fiery divorcee O'Brien, 28, she and Womack, 38, opted for something more adventurous the next day: A whale and shark watch aboard a boat off the Danger Point Peninsula. "They held hands," the source observed.

When the time came for the native Texan to give out his final rose and propose -- and give one of the ladies some bad news -- Womack was uncharacteristically nervous, a source says.

Still, "he knew he made the right decision," the insider adds. Pick up the new Us Weekly, on stands today, for inside details and photos on the proposal, how the runner-up reacted, and much more!

