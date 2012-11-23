It's Beverley's baby bump!

Beverley Mitchell kicked off the holiday season with a bulging belly of the pregnant kind.

A few weeks after announcing her first-ever pregnancy, the Seventh Heaven actress, 31, debuted her baby bump via WhoSay on Thanksgiving Day.

“Happy Thanksgiving! Here is my first belly pic! 21 weeks,” says the actress. “Watch out! The belly is getting bigger!”

Due in April 2013, the baby-to-be is the first for Mitchell and accountant husband Michael Cameron. After dating for five years, she and Cameron, 32, got engaged in 2006 and tied the knot in October 2008 in Ravello, Italy; among the bridesmaids was her former costar Jessica Biel, who loved the wedding locale so much that she married Justin Timberlake in the same region four years later.

"Can't wait to share this journey with you. We are so thrilled to become parents," Mitchell wrote when she announced her pregnancy earlier this month. "It couldn't be a more exciting time! Thank you for all the well wishes!"

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Beverley Mitchell's First Baby Bump Picture