Big Time Fun!

The guys of Nickelodeon's Big Time Rush have gone all out for the new "Windows Down" music video, which they filmed during a weekend in tropical Maui, Hawaii.

PHOTOS: Biggest boy bands of all time

Us Weekly has an exclusive sneak peek of the hot video featuring Kendall Schmidt (Kendall Knight), 21, James Maslow (James Diamond), 21, Carlos Pena, Jr. (Carlos Garcia), 22, and Logan Henderson (Logan Mitchell), 22. The hit series centers on four hockey players from Minnesota who are selected to form a boy band in Los Angeles.

"Windows down Is a song that completely embodies fun and we wanted to shoot a video that captured the four of us doing just that," Henderson tells Us. "We shot the video in Maui and did everything from cliff diving to paddle boarding to a house party with the locals. Our fans will get a chance to see a more mature and playful side of BTR."

PHOTOS: Shirtless hunks

In the clip, the guys cruise around in an open jeep, greet fans and pull off some serious cliff diving moves -- not to mention their ripped physiques! -- at the beach.

BTR wrapped production on season three this week, and the musical group is getting ready to kick off their summer tour on July 5 with Rachel Crow and Cody Simpson.

PHOTOS: Hottest teen idols ever

The full music video of "Windows Down" premieres Monday on Nickelodeon during a new episode of Big Time Rush.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Big Time Rush Go Shirtless in Windows Down Sneak Peek