Britney Spears is a master of disguise.

After tweeting a behind-the-scenes picture of herself dressed as Cleopatra August 9, the 30-year-old X Factor judge shared a second snapshot the following day.

Wearing heavy makeup, a sequined headdress and a bejeweled, cleavage-baring dress, Spears said she was "loving day two of my Elizabeth Arden Fantasy Twist fragrance shoot." She added that her fiance, Jason Trawick, said she looked "like Jean Harlow!"

It's not the first time Spears has gone back in time for an ad. After signing a $9 million Pepsi contract more than a decade ago, Spears shot a commercial that featured her traveling each decade beginning in 1958 and ending in 2001.

