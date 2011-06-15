When former Miss Missouri USA Candice Crawford (Gossip Girl's Chace Crawford's younger sister) tied the knot with NFL star Tony Romo last month, she chose a custom-made St. Pucchi gown made of 100% pure silk duchess satin that she described as a "work of art."

But for the wedding reception, she went for a modest dress that was more suitable for dancing the night away.

The TV personality, 24, wore a Badgley Mischka Couture white matte jersey v-neck gown with a beaded neckline and belt to a 600-guest reception celebrating her nuptials to the Dallas Cowboys quarterback, May 28.

During both the ceremony and the reception, her bridesmaids (15 of them!) all wore Badgley Mischka Couture cream silk cocktail dresses; the groomsmen were clad in custom-made Dolce & Gabbana tuxes.

Crawford said "I do" to her 31-year-old beau of nearly two years in Dallas, Texas at Arlington Hall. An insider told Us Weekly that the reception was held on a white-covered balcony outside a huge, white air-conditioned tent. Strands of white lights were wrapped around several trees, and a jazz band played "Beyond the Sea," "Let's Get Lost" and other tunes throughout the night. Romo's teammates "were on the floor dancing the whole time." Celebrities in attendance included R&B singer Ashanti and Kim Kardashian's ex Miles Austin.

