It's not hard to see why Mike Fisher is "Blown Away" by his wife's figure!

Country music superstar Carrie Underwood, 29, unveiled her incredibly toned bikini body in a black two-piece with rainbow trim while visiting her husband's native Canada July 17. Joined by her hockey player hubby, 32, and a few pals, the five-time Grammy Award winner enjoyed a Coors Light on deck and later went paddleboarding.

PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher's romance

When Us Weekly spoke to Underwood in 2011, the vegetarian star revealed how she keeps her body in such phenomenal shape. "God did not bless me with a J. Lo rear end, or fabulous arms, but my legs are more muscular than the rest of me. I do lunges, I do squats, I run," she explained. "I generally try to take an overall approach to good health."

"I love to work out, but I love to eat, so there's a happy medium going on somewhere in there," she added. "I just try to take care of myself."

VIDEO: Get Carrie Underwood's gorgeous date night hairstyle

The American Idol Season 4 champ also drinks plenty of water. "It's all about hydration," she told Us. "It's not a secret -- it's just all about good health."

PHOTOS: Carrie Underwood's style evolution

Underwood is scheduled to perform at the Boots & Hearts Music Festival in Bowmanville, Canada August 12.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: See Carrie Underwood's Amazing Bikini Body!