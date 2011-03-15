Here comes the bride ... all skin and bones?

LeAnn Rimes stepped out in Calabasas, Calif., with fiance Eddie Cibrian on Friday, wearing a draped tank top, short-shorts and platform shoes that all accentuated her shockingly gaunt frame.

As contrast, Rimes sported healthier-looking curves in a similar short-shorts outfit while in Nashville with her man back in June 2010.

With her wedding to actor Cibrian coming later this year, the "How Do I Live" singer, 28, turned heads at a West Hollywood bash late last month with her scary-skinny new physique.

"She looked unbelievably skinny," one onlooker said of Rimes.

Still, Rimes says she keeps a healthy diet. Tweeting on Tuesday, she reported her breakfast to fans: "Poached eggs, whole wheat toast and Italian ham w/ fresh berries!"

Fitness enthusiast Rimes has said that exercising has helped her cope with her dramatic personal life. (Her extramarital 2009 affair with Cibrian, 37, ended both of their marriages to other people.)

"Just getting to the gym -- even for a few minutes -- was a big accomplishment," Rimes told Shape mag last year. Working out "really did make me feel better and kind of saved me. ... It gave me a bit of sanity."

She added of her hardcore routines, "I'm serious about my exercise. I don't just doodle around. I see people at the gym talking on their cell phones. If they think their bodies are really going to change ... I mean, you've got to put in the effort!"

