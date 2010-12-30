Bring on the bling!

Six days after 84-year-old Playboy magnate Hugh Hefner proposed to December 2009's Playmate of the Month Crystal Harris, 24, the bride-to-be showed off a picture of the sizeable rock on her Twitter page.

"For those of you who have been asking to see my ring here it is," the "Girls Next Door" star tweeted. "My engagement ring from my love."

And Harris, who started dating Hefner in January 2009, has been getting a little love from her man's former gal pals.

"Congratulations!" Kendra Baskett wrote on her Twitter page Sunday. "How exciting! Wishing you the both the best!"

Bridget Marquardt, meanwhile, sent the happy duo a box of wedding-themed Sprinkles cupcakes.

"We shared Bridget Marquardt's 'I Do' cupcakes while we were playing Uno," Hefner wrote on Twitter.

RELATED ON WONDERWALL & MSN:

See what Kendra has to say about Hefner in our Twitterview

Find out which celebs had the best hair this week

Get the scoop on 'Girls Next Door'

RELATED ON USMAGAZINE.COM:

PHOTOS: More celeb couples with big age differences

PHOTOS: See what other stars have gotten engaged this year

PHOTOS: Check out Hugh and Crystal's Christmas card