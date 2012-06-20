They're not at the Jersey shore any longer!

Moving from their Seaside Heights, N.J. digs seen on Jersey Shore to Jersey City, N.J. to film their MTV spinoff, Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi and Jenni "JWoww" Farley describe their new digs as a "guidette Barbie house," and judging by new interior shots, that's definitely an accurate description.

"It looks like animal print threw up everywhere," Snooki, 24, tells Us Weekly of the converted 1855 firehouse she and her best pal are inhabiting.

As new photos obtained by Yahoo TV show, the digs are indeed very girlie and totally Jersey-fied.

"We decorated everything and that's why we loved it so much, because it was our own," Farley tells Us of the home, which includes zebra-print wallpaper, their own tanning booth and elaborate paintings of the girls with their pets. "On Jersey Shore, you kind of get stuck with the [existing] decor."

When their spinoff, aptly titled Snooki & JWoww premieres Thursday, the reality stars say viewers will get a unique look at their lives away from the Jersey shore.

"Snooki & JWoww is definitely different from Jersey Shore, because it's just about our relationships day to day - our boyfriends, each other, Nicole's pregnancy -- and it stems from our inner circle rather than the eight of us belligerent at the Shore," JWoww, 26, hints.

Snooki & JWoww premieres Thursday at 10 p.m. (EST) on MTV.

