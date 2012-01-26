James, is that Hugh?

James Franco hit the Glendale, Calif. set of Lovelace on Thursday. The handsome, quirky actor, 33, was utterly transformed to film his cameo as none other than Hugh Hefner -- morphing into a younger version of the Playboy founder, 85.

The normally hipster casual actor, artist and student wore Hefner's iconic red moking jacket and white scarf, with his hair in a 60s/70s style pompadour.

Starring Amanda Seyfried as porn star Linda Lovelace, the film made a last-minute casting switch this week: Mary-Louise Parker is replacing the ailing Demi Moore in the role of Gloria Steinem, a source confirmed to Us Weekly exclusively.

